Little winter showers bring early February flowers at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Panayoti Kelaidis has worked for the Denver Botanic Gardens for 45 years. He’s seen a lot, but not this.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC The Cornelian Cherry tree started showing some of its flowers in late February. Kalaidis said it's one of his favorite trees because when it's fully open, it's very showy with its bright yellow color, and it has really nice fruit.

“This is a Cornelian Cherry (tree), and I have never seen it bloom in February,” he said. “That's almost always a March thing, and it's definitely opening its flowers.”

It’s the mildest winter Kelaidis believes he has experienced. That weather shift has triggered some early blooms at the Denver Botanic Gardens. He’s seen around 50 to 100 different flowers that are blooming ahead of schedule.

“What surprises me is that there's actually not more happening,” he said. “It's been cold enough at night, I think, that things have held back a little more than we would have thought.”

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Senior Curator and Director of Outreach Panayoti Kelaidis stands next to some early-blooming flowers he spotted at the gardens. He said that even though it's been balmier than usual for Denver, plants are smart and know how to adapt to the climate.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Viburnum x bodnantense is known for its bright pink flowers with a sweet scent. There's one patch in the gardens that's past its prime since it was in direct sunlight, but this patch is starting to bloom early since it was partially shaded.

Some flowers – like Snowdrops – are already past their prime.

“I was here last week, and these were absolutely gorgeous,” he said, pointing at the shriveled white flowers, laughing. “Look, they’ve finished blooming in February.”

Colorado has had a record number of 60-degree days this winter. Earlier blooms are becoming more common across the country with warming trends.

Kelaidis said flower lovers shouldn’t panic. These plants have learned how to adapt in Colorado’s ever-changing climate before. And, even outside of the state, plants have learned how to survive in the most adverse conditions of glaciers and deserts.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC The Magnolia flowers are starting to swell in the gardens. Panayoti Kalaidis said it's a miracle they can grow a tree like this in Colorado due to the state's weird spring weather, where late frosts and sudden snowstorms kill early blooms.

“Nature will always thrive. She will be different, perhaps, than what we want or what we expect, but I'm not really worried about nature,” he said. “The wonderful thing about nature is that she never repeats herself. She's always coming up with something new and clever.”

The warmer weather has also allowed garden workers to get more work done, Kelaidis said.

“Our gardens are impeccable, look at them. There's not a weed in sight,” he said. “Everything's been trimmed. We've been able to work all winter. In fact, you'll see my colleagues out here working in short sleeves today, and that's pretty cool, isn't it?”

And it’s exciting to see some of these early bloomers. Kelaidis said visitation has jumped in the past few weekends due to the warmer weather.

He expects more flowers to pop up this week as temperatures warm up even more.