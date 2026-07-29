State and local partners created a tiny but nimble fire crew last year. Here's what they're up to now

Several Colorado organizations launched a partnership last year to create a new wildland fire mitigation crew – except this one is a little different than the average hotshot crew. It integrates National Guard service and AmeriCorps service into a single crew , with funding from the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program.

Courtesy of Nate Faflick This crew allows Colorado National Guard members to serve their communities in a new capacity, while earning industry-recognized certifications, workforce experience, and AmeriCorps benefits. Organizers said it's the first known model in the nation.

“(Wildfire) was one of the things that the Guard members were most interested in receiving training and certification in,” Lieutenant Gov. Dianne Primavera, who oversees Serve Colorado , said. “Both National Guard members and AmeriCorps members have a heart for service, so you know it was a great combination to put the two together.”

It was a small team – four members and one crew lead – but they treated 15 acres and built 200+ burn piles with guidance from the U.S. Forest Service. They were called onto the Crosho Fire in South Routt County , along with controlling small spot fires close to Walden, and a few smaller fires up in Montana.

They were given a stipend and a living allowance – it wasn’t purely service work. They also got red cards – which is like the gold standard for proving adequate wildland fire training. Two members loved the experience so much that they went into full-time wildland firefighting positions.

This year, that same program continued because it was so successful.

Nate Faflick with Rocky Mountain Youth Corps is a partner running the program. He said the four members of this year’s fire mitigation crew have been busy clearing dry fuels in forests since May. For most of them, this is an entirely new skillset.

“It's a cool experience to go from being a total novice and beginner to being totally comfortable taking a 150 foot pine and dropping it exactly where you want,” Faflick said.

The crew – most between 20 and 30 years old – gets up early at 7 A.M. to prep their saws and load up in the truck. From there, they head to the worksite to cut down dead trees with chainsaws and build burn piles.

They’ve already treated more than 35 acres in Moffat County. Right now they’re working with the Bureau of Land Management on Emerald Mountain in Steamboat Springs. They work alongside agency staff.

Courtesy of Nate Faflick The ideal goal of the program is to build a pipeline that can address workforce shortages in the wildfire space after service is concluded. In 2025, two members went on to do wildland fire jobs.

“The interns, they're in BLM uniforms and driving a BLM vehicle,” Rocky Mountain Youth Corps' Chief Operating Officer Mark Wertheimer said. “The goal there is to align it with the seasonal staff opportunities within these agencies, so that they're getting that full experience.”

Federal public land agencies have struggled to bring on seasonal staff over the years. Wertheimer said that’s partly due to funding constraints and partly due to the hiring process dragging out. This program, on the other hand, gets them working fast.

“This kind of mini crew of folks working day to day with that agency allows them that flexibility to get a whole bunch of chainsaw work done, get that experience, and then just be ready to go onto an active wildfire throughout their season,” Wertheimer said. “As our agencies are asked to do more with little, every little bit helps.”

The ability of a small crew to pivot is becoming more important in the state, as wildfires continue to pop up during the hot, dry summer months.

“An ounce of prevention is a pound of cure,” Faflick said. “You would be amazed what four folks can do over the course of an entire season.”

This year's crew will continue work through Aug. 8th. Partner organizations are already planning to relaunch the program again next year.