E-bike, e-scooter injuries on the rise among Colorado kids

Children’s Hospital Colorado is reporting increasing e-bike and e-scooter related injuries among kids.

At a news conference last week, hospital staff said there was an 84% jump in e-scooter injuries from 2024 to 2025. E-bike injuries went up 184% over the same time.

Lieutenant Colonel Josh Downing is Region 3 Commander with Colorado State Patrol. He said many of these injuries could be prevented by paying attention to labels and local policies. For example, if an e-bike goes faster than 28 miles per hour or has a motor above 750 watts, it's classified as an e-motorcycle.

“They're constructed to be small, quick, and quiet,” Downing said. “This is not a benefit when you're riding in traffic or coming up on a pedestrian in a path. Unfortunately, what we're seeing is far too many parents and/or caregivers are unaware of what their child is actually riding.”

State law requires e-motorcycle riders to be at least 16 years old and have a specially endorsed driver’s license. There are also additional rules about where they can ride.

Children’s Hospital urged the use of protective gear to reduce the risk of traumatic injuries. Injury Prevention and Outreach Specialist Alicia Melvin said when you’re on an e-device, a helmet is a must.

“You should educate your child: no helmet, no ride, no matter your child's age, their skill, or their abilities, or what they're riding, they should be wearing a helmet.” she told KUNC, adding, “And if you're riding with them, you should be wearing one too.”

Melvin added that many kids getting into these crashes are too young to be on an e-bike or e-scooter. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises against letting a child under 12 operate any device that goes over 10 miles per hour.

