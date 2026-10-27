Election officials say ICE is unlikely to visit Colorado polling places but they’re preparing nonetheless

On one hand, state election officials say the likelihood of federal immigration officers stalking polling places on Election Day, scaring away voters in an attempt to influence the election is remote. On the other, some have been preparing for that possibility.

In Denver, which has gone to court to try to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from voting locations, election workers are being trained to watch out for immigration officers, document their presence and de-escalate any interactions with them.

Boulder County’s clerk is asking voters who see ICE officers at voting places to alert her office or call 911 if they feel unsafe.

In Eagle County, officials have been addressing questions about ICE as part of the overall training for election workers that includes how to respond to emergencies, delays and complications like blizzards or wildfires.

Election officials, particularly Democratic ones, say they want to be prepared for anything and respond to community fears and speculation.

They are also operating knowing that the Trump administration’s heavy involvement in immigration enforcement and in elections is unprecedented in recent American history, culminating with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results.

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