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Election officials say ICE is unlikely to visit Colorado polling places but they’re preparing nonetheless

KUNC | By Colleen Slevin,
Marty Lenz
Published October 27, 2026 at 10:18 AM MDT
A couple voters stand behind enclosed black voting stations.
Olivia Sun
/
The Colorado Sun
Voters cast their ballots at Augustana Lutheran Church on Election Day, November 8, 2022 in Denver. A bill that could have big impacts on how Coloradans vote in future elections is awaiting Governor Jared Polis' signature. A last-minute amendment to the broad bipartisan election bill would require significant testing of ranked choice voting at the county level before the system could be adopted statewide.

On one hand, state election officials say the likelihood of federal immigration officers stalking polling places on Election Day, scaring away voters in an attempt to influence the election is remote. On the other, some have been preparing for that possibility.

In Denver, which has gone to court to try to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from voting locations, election workers are being trained to watch out for immigration officers, document their presence and de-escalate any interactions with them.

Boulder County’s clerk is asking voters who see ICE officers at voting places to alert her office or call 911 if they feel unsafe.

In Eagle County, officials have been addressing questions about ICE as part of the overall training for election workers that includes how to respond to emergencies, delays and complications like blizzards or wildfires.

Election officials, particularly Democratic ones, say they want to be prepared for anything and respond to community fears and speculation.

They are also operating knowing that the Trump administration’s heavy involvement in immigration enforcement and in elections is unprecedented in recent American history, culminating with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results.

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Election officials say ICE is unlikely to visit Colorado polling places but they’re preparing nonetheless
Tags
News ICEPollsU.S. Justice Department (DOJ)Election SecurityColorado ElectionsElectionElectionsVotingColorado VotersVoter Fraud
Colleen Slevin
Colorado journalist Colleen Slevin was a reporter for The Associated Press for 26 years.
See stories by Colleen Slevin
Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz