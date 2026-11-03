Larimer County tackling data center rules by listening to the public. Over 7,000 have responded so far

As yet untroubled by the whirlwind of data center debate, Larimer County leaders are taking advantage of the relative quiet to set strict rules blocking the highest impact “hyperscale” centers that residents vehemently oppose.

While imposing a moratorium on new data centers lasting through February, county commissioners and planners earlier this year also called for draft regulations for data center growth that will be voted on in January. Drafts of the rules now out for public comment block any data centers drawing over 30 megawatts of power, ban evaporative cooling that wastes water, require renewable sources for the needed electricity, and no conversion of agricultural land.

A huge majority of the 7,000-plus survey responses from Larimer County residents opposed data centers, county community development director Rebecca Everette said. After more consulting with county businesses and researchers, she said, county staff realized there will likely be legitimate demand for modest data centers needed by health complexes, academic centers or telecommunications companies. So an outright ban is not up for debate.

Marty Lenz spoke with Michael Booth, who wrote about this in the Colorado Sun.

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