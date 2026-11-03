It’s Election Day. Here’s what Colorado voters need to know

It’s Election Day, and Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. to return their ballots or get in line at a voting center.

Coloradans will choose a new governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. They will also elect a U.S. senator, and all eight members of the state’s U.S. House delegation.

Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican Victor Marx are the major-party candidates for governor, joined by unaffiliated candidate Greg Lopez and four minor-party candidates. Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper is also seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Mark Baisley.

Among Colorado’s U.S. House races is the 1st Congressional District, which is centered in Denver. The district will see a shakeup after 29-year-old democratic socialist Melat Kiros ousted longtime U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in the primary election.

In the 4th Congressional District, which includes Loveland and much of the Eastern Plains, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is running for reelection. She faces Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher.

Over in the 8th Congressional District, one of the country’s most competitive races is playing out. The swing district covers parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties, and it could help determine control of Congress. Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans is seeking another term against Democrat Manny Rutinel.

A full list of races and candidates is available on the Colorado secretary of state’s website.

Janet Donavan is a political science professor at the University of Colorado Boulder. Although voter turnout is typically lower in midterm years than in presidential election cycles, she said tight races across the state could drive higher-than-usual engagement.

“We have House races not only that are close, but ones that are never close,” she said. “People who are used to just not really having much of a choice are really, actually making a choice this year.”

Still, Donavan doesn’t expect high turnout among young voters in this election.

Voters will weigh in on 14 statewide ballot measures . One would require participation in school and collegiate sports to be based on sex assigned at birth. Another asks whether Colorado’s wealthiest residents should pay higher income taxes.

It’s too late to return a ballot in the mail. Instead, voters must take their ballots to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. to be counted. Eligible Coloradans can still register, get a replacement ballot or vote in person at a voting center in their county today. To find your nearest voting center or ballot drop box, visit the Colorado secretary of state's website .