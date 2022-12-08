Denver opens emergency shelter following migrants’ arrival

The city of Denver has opened an emergency shelter at one of the city’s recreation centers following the arrival of a large group of migrants by bus late Monday. Authorities and advocates had no advance warning that the migrants were coming, and have not released the emergency shelter’s location due to security concerns.

According to the city’s office of emergency management, the group included about 90 individuals. However, Denver Rescue Mission, which is working with the city to continue providing shelter and resources, says the number of migrants is closer to 150.

Denver Rescue Mission sheltered about 50 members of the group at its facility on Lawrence Street on Monday night, which is reportedly where the bus dropped them off .

“We're trying to just meet them at their baseline needs of shelter and food at this point,” says Denver Rescue Mission’s Public Relations Manager Stephen Hinkel. “We all deserve the basic needs of life, and that's what we're going to provide these immigrants with while they're in our city.”

The migrants speak Spanish and came to Denver from the southern border, but officials have not confirmed their country of origin. This week’s arrival follows another group of migrants’ unannounced arrival in Denver from El Paso, TX. That group included about 50 people.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Some of the migrants stayed at Denver Rescue Mission's Lawrence Street shelter Monday night.

“We know that there are better ways to treat asylum seekers,” says Colorado Senator Julie Gonzales, who has sponsored state-level immigration legislation in the past. “I call on our members of Congress to really push for comprehensive immigration reform.”

She also says the state has the resources to support and resettle these migrants, like the Office of New Americans, which is meant to integrate immigrants and refugees. Colorado also has legal defense fund to help navigate the immigration system.

Officials also say there is no indication at this point if the arrivals in Denver this week are politically motivated, but they follow a recent push by republican governors to transport thousands of migrants from the southern border to blue cities.

“Politicians are playing games with people's lives,” says Gonzales. “What a cruel and crass way to treat fellow human beings.”

Earlier this year, Republican-led states transported migrants to Democratic strongholds like New York City, Martha’s Vineyard and Philadelphia.