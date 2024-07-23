British Olympian pulls out of Paris after 'error of judgment' sparks investigation

PARIS — Charlotte Dujardin, one of Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympians, has pulled out of the Paris Games after a video surfaced showing her "making an error of judgement."

The six-time Olympic dressage medalist said in a statement posted to Instagram that the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating the matter and that she would "withdraw from all competition while this process takes place."

"A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session,” she said. “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

The FEI, which confirmed the investigation, said it suspended Dujardin from competition after receiving a video two days prior appearing to show the equestrian “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare.”

The video was sent to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant, the regulatory body said in a statement. “According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms. Dujardin at a private stable. ”

It's not the first time an alleged violation of a horse's welfare has forced an equestrian from Olympic competition. In 2021, a German coach was booted from the Tokyo Games because she hit a horse.

Dujardin was barred from her event less than a week before she was due to compete. She is one medal shy of becoming Britain’s most decorated female Olympian and Paris — what would’ve been her fourth Olympics — offered her a chance to grab that record.

