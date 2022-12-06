Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more

NPR's Life Kit offered a lot of tips this year. We shared guidance on how to take better photos on vacation, how to find your singing voice and even how to overcome FOMO.

Out of the 143 episodes that we published in 2022, there were a handful that really took off with our audience: You loved a story that busts myths on hydration, guidance on how to prevent impulse purchases and our advice column, Dear Life Kit.

Here are our top 10 episodes, ranked by page views on NPR.org.

A Dear Life Kit listener says she took care of her elderly stepfather more than her siblings did. Yet after he passed, he left all his children the same inheritance. The situation, says the listener, "keeps me awake at night." What should she do? Find out what our expert advised.

Financial therapist Amanda Clayman tells a Dear Life Kit listener how to deal with a spouse who spent a large amount of their finances on impulse buys. Read what Clayman advised.

In North America, we've seen a staggering loss of birds. A 2019 study from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology found that there are 3 billion fewer breeding birds than in 1970. Although the situation sounds dire, there's plenty we can do to help birds survive and thrive. Experts share 8 ways to help these creatures as they migrate to their breeding grounds.

"Lifestyle creep" is what happens when you have access to more money — maybe from a raise or a bonus — but instead of investing or saving it, you increase your spending, explains financial planner Paco de Leon.

She shares tips about how to manage your money and your emotions in order to achieve what she calls "inner wealth." Here's her advice on how to avoid impulse purchases.

Natalie Lue, author of the self-help blog Baggage Reclaim, advises a Dear Life Kit listener who asks for advice about a close family member who isn't sure she can come to their wedding because their 8-year-old daughter has a dance recital. Read our expert's counsel.

In many households, one person shoulders the brunt of the chores and childcare – and that's often the woman. But it doesn't have to be this way.

Eve Rodsky, an attorney and author, says it's possible to divide domestic tasks fairly, which can help reduce stress at home and give back precious time to each member of the household. These tips can help you share the domestic load.

Life Kit visuals editor Becky Harlan engages her 2-year-old son, August Grabowsky, in "special time." It's a kind of child-directed playtime that children's health professionals say can be helpful in treating disruptive conduct in kids.

Sometimes kids listen to instructions — and sometimes they don't. And when they don't, that can be very frustrating for parents.

So how can parents get their kids to be more apt to comply? It might sound counterintuitive, but one strategy widely recommended by children's health professionals is to engage your child in short, daily sessions of child-led play. Dive into the strategy here.

Drink eight glasses of water a day. Coffee will make you dehydrated. Drinking extra water can help you lose weight.

You've probably heard these claims about water and hydration before. But are they true? Scientists explain the science of hydration and bust 5 common myths about water. Find out what the myths are here.

The mind is a tricky thing. It can lead us to believe that we can confidently sing "Bohemian Rhapsody" at karaoke even though we haven't heard the song in years, or that one terrible review on Yelp is reason enough not to go to a 4-star rated restaurant.

These thinking errors are what people in the psychology community call cognitive biases. But Yale psychology professor Woo-kyoung Ahn says there are things we can do to correct these thinking traps. The key, she says, is to pause before making assumptions — and be aware of our tendencies for different kinds of bias. Read her tips here.

According to the field of attachment theory, each person has a unique attachment style that informs how they relate to intimacy: secure, anxious, avoidant and a small subset who are anxious-avoidant.

This quiz, adapted from Amir Levine and Rachel Heller's bestselling book, Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find — and Keep — Love, will help you figure out your own attachment style. Take the quiz here.

