Here are the guests invited by Colorado’s Congress members to the State of the Union

This story was produced by the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

The State of the Union address is the president’s night. President Donald Trump will command a large audience in the House chamber to lay out his agenda to the nation. But it’s also a venue for members of Congress to highlight issues important to them through the guests they bring.

Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress are using the evening as a chance to push back against the Trump administration’s policies on a range of issues from immigration to trade, while the state’s Republican members are avoiding hot topic political issues with their guests.

Sen. John Hickenlooper plans to bring Caroline Dias Goncalves to the speech. The University of Utah student is a Dreamer who came to the U.S. when she was 7 years old. She gained national attention after she was held in an ICE detention facility for two weeks in Colorado, following a traffic stop in Mesa County.

Sen. Michael Bennet is also highlighting immigration. He’s bringing Andrea Loya, the executive director of Casa de Paz, a non-profit that helps new immigrants and asylum seekers.

“The Trump Administration has brought fear and chaos to Colorado and across the country with their cruel immigration policies, leaving community members to pick up the pieces,” Bennet said in a statement. “Organizations like Casa de Paz and leaders like Andrea are setting the example for how Coloradans work together, stand up for each other, and protect our neighbors in the face of danger and uncertainty.”

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow wants to focus on Trump’s tariffs and said they are hurting small businesses. He has invited Jay Park as his guest, who owns two restaurants on the Front Range, but closed a third due to higher costs.

“Small business owners like Jay create jobs and help support Colorado’s economy. But President Trump’s tariffs have raised prices and squeezed small businesses,” Crow said in a statement. “As someone who came to this country in search of a better life, and now owns and operates small businesses, Jay shows us how immigrants make our nation stronger.”

Park said he was excited to attend the State of the Union and tell his story.

“My small businesses have continued to face rising prices because of tariffs, making it harder to pay bills and make ends meet.”

Park added that immigration is also on his mind, noting that many of his employees who are in the U.S. legally have been “unfairly targeted” by Trump’s immigration policies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen is highlighting gun violence prevention and bringing a student from Evergreen High School, the site of a school shooting last September that left two students suffering critical injuries and the shooter dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tyler Guyton is the Evergreen High School student council co-president and was part of a group of students that met with school leaders on how to transition back after the traumatic event. It’s also an opportunity for Pettersen to highlight the next generation and maintaining opportunities for young people to pursue their dreams.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans are not bringing guests to highlight specific issues. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is bringing a state leader to the address: State Sen. Byron Pelton, who represents part of the Eastern Plains and lives in her congressional district, and will trade the state’s Golden Dome for the U.S. Capitol Dome on Tuesday.

GOP Rep. Gabe Evans is bringing a family member: his wife. Last year, for Trump’s joint address to Congress, Boebert and GOP Rep. Jeff Crank also brought family members. Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Jeff Hurd is bringing a friend as his guest to this year’s address.

One member of the delegation won’t be in the chamber Tuesday night. Denver Democrat, Rep. Diana DeGette, is boycotting the speech.

“Donald Trump demeans our Constitution, courts, and respected public institutions almost every day. I will not legitimize his egregious actions by attending his address,” she said in a statement.

She’s not alone. A number of Democratic Senators and House members plan on skipping Trump’s State of the Union. Some said they would instead attend the “People’s State of the Union” hosted by the progressive group Move On.

The offices of Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse and Republican Rep. Jeff Crank did not respond to CPR News’ questions about their guests.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders announced that Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to Trump’s address, while California Sen. Alex Padilla will deliver the party’s Spanish-language response.