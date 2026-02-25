Colorado’s Congressional delegation divided over Trump’s State of the Union speech

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Just like President Donald Trump’s split screen State of the Union Address that touted his accomplishments while attacking Democrats, Colorado’s members of Congress offered a divided review of the speech itself.

Not surprisingly, Republicans lauded the speech and the accomplishments Trump laid out.

“The Golden Age of America is upon us!” GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert posted on social media after the address and thanking Trump. “The best is yet to come!”

GOP Rep. Jeff Crank agreed with Trump that the state of the union is strong. He echoed the list of Trump accomplishments, from “the largest tax cut in American history” to overturning “burdensome Biden-era regulations” and delivering “lower costs across the board.”

Crank added that the Trump Administration has “also shown a tremendous amount of strength on the world stage.”

“I have faith that this Administration will continue to deliver on America-First principles,” he wrote on social media.

Like the others, GOP Rep. Jeff Hurd pointed to what Republicans and the administration have done to deal with cost of living. He also praised service members. “Their service reminds us what leadership and responsibility truly mean.”

Republicans also showed support for Trump’s immigration policies, in particular securing the border, and American citizens over “illegal aliens,” as well as Trump’s call to pass a bill that would require voters to show proof of citizenship and ID before voting.

Colorado Democrats, however, criticized the speech and the rosy economic picture it painted, something poll after poll have shown most Americans don’t feel.

“Try as he might, Trump can’t erase what we see with our own eyes. Working families are struggling to afford groceries and health care. Small businesses are crushed under illegal tariffs,” Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper said in a statement. “Under Donald Trump, the ultra-wealthy have gotten all the breaks while working Americans are getting worked over. That is the state of our union.”

In his speech, Trump stood by his tariff policies, saying he thinks tariffs will one day “substantially replace the modern day system of income tax.” He told the room full of members of Congress that he still had the ability to pursue tariff policies and “congressional action will not be necessary,” something the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month disagreed with.

It’s part of the speech that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took issue with.

“Tariffs are a tax — plain and simple — and families, farmers, and small businesses pay the price in higher costs at the grocery store, on construction materials, and everyday goods. You don’t lower costs by raising taxes on the American people,” he said, adding that the Administration should issue refunds.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow said after the speech that Coloradans are worse off because of Trump’s policies and actions taken by the Administration.

“Trump has unfairly attacked Colorado and Coloradans’ rights. He’s sought to silence any dissent, weaponizing the federal government against his perceived opponents, including me. He’s enabled ICE to become a rogue and lawless agency that murders U.S. citizens,” Crow said in a statement.

And despite what Trump said, Crow added Trump has hurt America’s image abroad. “Trump has damaged our relationship with our allies, cozied up to dictators, and somehow managed to bomb seven countries in a year. Under his failed leadership abroad, America stands alone, and Americans are less safe as a result.

Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen dinged Trump for the tone of the address. “Instead of delivering a clear and positive message that unites our country, Donald Trump doubled down on his anti-immigrant agenda, espoused more lies and hateful rhetoric, and name-called and mocked his political adversaries..”

There were a few areas of bipartisan agreement, such as banning stock trading by members of Congress and members from both sides of the aisle gave the U.S. Men’s Hockey team, which won the Gold Medal at the Olympics, a standing ovation when Trump gave them their cue and they walked into the gallery.