Kirkmeyer, Marx, Bennet file petitions to get on ballot for gubernatorial primaries

This story was produced by the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Candidates across Colorado are making their final push to get onto the primary ballot.

There are two paths for the major party candidates: make their case in front of the party’s most ardent supporters at the state assembly or petition to get on the ballot by submitting signatures. Some candidates take both routes.

Candidates had to submit petitions by March 18 and a number of them did.

For the governor’s race, Republicans Barbara Kirkmeyer and Victor Marx both filed petitions to get on the ballot, while Democrat Michael Bennet did as well. It means getting 1,500 valid signatures from each congressional district.

That’s the same requirement for U.S. Senator. Democrat John Hickenlooper was the only Senate candidate to submit a petition.

It means all the other candidates running will have to do well at the assembly and secure at least 30 percent of the delegates to make the ballot. Candidates covering all the bases — signatures and assembly — only need to secure 10 percent of delegates at the state assembly.

Two statewide candidates for attorney general, Democrats Michael Dougherty and Hetal Doshi, submitted signatures to get on the ballot. None of the other candidates for statewide office in either party submitted petitions.

A number of congressional incumbents submitted petitions to ensure a spot on the ballot: Democrat Joe Neguse, who represents the 2nd Congressional District and Republicans Jeff Hurd (the 3rd Congressional District), Jeff Crank (the 5th Congressional District) and Gabe Evans (the 8th Congressional District). Crank’s petition has been approved by the Secretary of State’s office, which is responsible for validating the signatures.

All the other congressional incumbents, Democrats Diana DeGette, Jason Crow and Brittany Pettersen and Republican Lauren Boebert will get on solely through the assembly process.

Some congressional hopefuls have also submitted petitions. In Denver’s 1st Congressional District, Democrats Wanda James and Melat Kiros turned in signatures before the deadline. Kiros also went through the assembly process, along with Democrat incumbent Diana DeGette, and will make the ballot.

In the 4th Congressional District, Democrat Eileen Laubacher submitted signatures and looks to win at the assembly to make the ballot. Democrat Jessica Killin’s petition was already approved for the CD5 race, but Democrat Joe Reagan withdrew his petition. Killin and Reagan are also going through the assembly process.

In the closely watched Democratic primary for the 8th Congressional District, both Shannon Bird and Evan Munsing filed petitions that were approved in February, guaranteeing them a spot on the ballot. Democrat Manny Rutinel withdrew his petition on the day of the deadline. His slot on the ballot will be confirmed at the state assembly.

The assembly process is still playing out. Primary ballots will get finalized at the Democratic State Assembly taking place on March 27 and the Republican State Assembly on April 11.

The candidate who gets the most delegate support at the assembly will get the party’s top line on the primary ballot.