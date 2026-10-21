How a mother’s loss helped bring mental health into Colorado’s concussion law

Alyssa Peterson loved soccer and skiing, and she had plans for a future in sports: play soccer professionally, then become a coach.

Her younger sister, Emily Peterson, remembers having someone she could turn to in ways she couldn’t with her friends. The sisters were three years apart.

“We were really close. She was like my built-in best friend,” Emily said.

Their mother, Stella Deslongchamp, remembers Alyssa’s determination, including after a crash during a ski race when she was 11.

“Being typical Alyssa, she got right back up like she would normally do, and then she couldn't handle it, and she fell back down,” Deslongchamp said.

Alyssa was diagnosed with a concussion. Deslongchamp recalls other head injuries, like a swimming pool accident and a collision on the soccer field, that were not diagnosed as concussions. After the soccer collision, a coach advised her to monitor Alyssa and seek medical attention if symptoms appeared.

“Well, nothing came up, so I didn't take her to the hospital,” she said.

Deslongchamp said she “would notice some anxiety” in Alyssa, but found it harder to make sense of than the physical symptoms she watched for. At the time, she didn’t realize how much her daughter was struggling.

In November 2019, Alyssa died by suicide. She was 13.

Her family’s search for answers eventually led to Alyssa’s Youth Concussion and Mental Health Protection Act , a Colorado law that took effect Aug. 12. Alyssa’s Act requires youth sports coaches to receive mental health education every two years. If an athlete is removed for a suspected concussion, the athlete’s coach or designated personnel must notify a parent or legal guardian and advise that the athlete seek evaluation by a licensed health care provider.

After her daughter’s death, teachers told Deslongchamp that Alyssa sometimes cried in class — something she hadn’t known about. She wrote about her daughter’s life and reviewed medical records, trying to understand what she had missed.

“It was that moment when I had her hospital records that I realized she did suffer concussions,” Deslongchamp said.

She wondered whether those injuries could have affected Alyssa’s mental health.

Kyle McKinnon / KUNC A photograph of sisters Alyssa and Emily Peterson forming a heart with their hands, left, sits beside Alyssa's owl artwork at the family’s home in Arvada on Sept. 22, 2026.

Researchers have found a strong association between childhood concussions and subsequent mental health issues.

Jaclyn Stephens, an occupational therapist and concussion researcher at Colorado State University, recently co-authored a guide for parents and coaches on recognizing and responding to youth concussions. Her research examines why recovery can look so different from one person to another.

“We see people who have full recoveries, and then we see people who have incomplete recoveries,” she said.

For some, the effects extend beyond physical symptoms.

“They'll continue to have depressive symptoms or anxieties for months or years afterwards,” Stephens said.

A 2022 study published in JAMA Network Open analyzed health records for more than 448,000 children and adolescents in Ontario, Canada. It found that those who sustained concussions had roughly a 40% higher risk of developing a mental health issue than peers with orthopedic injuries. Concussions were also associated with higher risks of self-harm and psychiatric hospitalization.

Stephens is examining whether individual differences can help explain why some people are more vulnerable to lasting symptoms.

“There's genetics, there's age, there's sex,” she said. “There’s all sorts of things that we can't modify in the person, but it might give us again some of that better information about who's more likely to sustain some of these longer-term consequences.”

Colorado already had a concussion law rooted in another family’s loss.

The Jake Snakenberg Youth Concussion Act, passed in 2011, was named for a 14-year-old Grandview High School football player who died in 2004 after repeated head injuries. It requires annual concussion recognition training for youth sports coaches, immediate removal from play when a concussion is suspected and written clearance from a licensed health care provider before an athlete returns.

Alyssa’s Act expands those protections to address mental health, with coach training covering stress, anxiety, depression, trauma, substance abuse and suicide prevention. The requirements apply to coaches in school sports, private clubs, athletic leagues and public recreation programs.

Kyle McKinnon / KUNC From left, Dennis Deslongchamp, Emily Peterson and Stella Deslongchamp sit at their home in Arvada on Sept. 22, 2026. Through Alyssa’s Light, the family works to educate parents, young athletes and coaches about concussions and mental health.

“A coach is one of the most significant people in a youth athlete's life,” said state Rep. Eliza Hamrick, a Centennial Democrat and former teacher and coach.

She worked on the bill with state Sen. Lindsey Daugherty, an Arvada Democrat and fellow sponsor. Hamrick described it as the nation’s first law requiring youth sports coaches to learn about the connection between concussions and mental health.

“This bill really encourages the partnership between parents and coaches to really talk about what they're seeing,” she said.

The Colorado High School Activities Association, or CHSAA , governs high school sports across the state. The association plans to connect concussion and mental health education more directly in its coaching resources, including safety videos.

“We're training about concussions. Now it's important that we bring in this correlation between the two,” said Jenn Roberts-Uhlig, an associate commissioner for CHSAA who oversees sports medicine.

Deslongchamp wants to see a federal version of Alyssa’s Act, extending similar protections to young athletes nationwide. Through Alyssa’s Light , the family’s nonprofit, she and Emily share information about concussions and mental health at community events.

“We have to make that small fine print an everyday conversation, so that it's an everyday education moment for all families,” Deslongchamp said.

The nonprofit is also developing concussion recovery kits with recovery guides and information about symptoms, like emotional and behavioral changes.

Stella’s husband, Dennis Deslongchamp, helps with the family’s outreach. They met after Alyssa’s death.

“It's almost as if I do know her, if that makes sense, because I've learned so much about her,” he said.

Kyle McKinnon / KUNC Framed photographs of Alyssa Peterson sit on a memorial bench at her gravesite in Wheat Ridge on Sept. 29, 2026. Part of the bench’s inscription reads, “In a world where you could be anything, be kind.”

Emily was 10 when Alyssa died. Now a senior at Ralston Valley High School in Arvada, she still plays soccer and volunteers at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

She also started Alyssa’s Giving Garden, which supplies fresh produce to Community Table, an Arvada food bank. Her service and advocacy have earned honors including the President’s Environmental Youth Award and Mental Health Colorado’s Advocate of the Year Award, which her mother also received.

“I miss Alyssa every day, like every second of the day,” Emily said. “I always think about what it would be like if she were here, but I always know that she's watching over me.”

Nearly seven years after Alyssa’s death, Stella Deslongchamp said the advocacy work makes her feel like her daughter is with her.

“I think she would hug me, and I think she'd say, ‘Thank you, Mama.’ I think she'd say, ‘Thank you.’”

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.