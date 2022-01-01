Email: sean.mckee@kunc.org

As Chief Financial Officer for Community Radio for Northern Colorado, I manage all of the finical aspects of the organization as well directly support our development departments (membership and corporate support), engineering, information technology, and human resources.

I feel very blessed to have been a listener and member of KUNC when I lived and worked in Fort Collins, Loveland & Greeley area for over a decade during the ’00s. Before joining the CRNC team, I was a controller for Colorado Public Radio and KRCC 91.5 in Colorado Springs. I have also supported large 100+ employee teams with diverse objectives, including sales, project management, human resources, customer care, and retention programs outside the not-for-prof realm.

When not at work, I enjoy hiking, camping, fishing, and generally being outside, loving our Colorado living with my wife and two children.