Saturdays at 11:00 a.m., Sundays at 5:00 a.m.

For over four decades, This Old House has been America’s most trusted source for home improvement, craftsmanship, and restoration. Now, we’re bringing that same expertise to the airwaves with This Old House Radio Hour—a weekly deep dive into the art, science, and soul of home building. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse and featuring all your favorite TOH experts, each episode blends practical advice with rich storytelling.