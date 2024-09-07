Old rivals Colorado and Nebraska will wrap up their 4-game nonconference series in Lincoln

The Colorado and Nebraska football programs close out their four-game home-and-home nonconference series on Saturday night in Lincoln.

Colorado's Deion Sanders and Nebraska's Matt Rhule are both in their second seasons, and both are tasked with bringing their programs back to prominence.

This will be a good test to check the progress of the old Big Eight-Big 12 rivals. Nebraska fans have been anticipating this game since the Buffaloes won 36-14 in Boulder last year.

Both teams are 1-0 this season. The Buffs beat North Dakota State 31-26 in their opener, while the Huskers rolled past UTEP 40-7.



Game notes

Colorado (1-0) at Nebraska (1-0), Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MT (NBC)

Series record: Nebraska leads 41-29-2

What's at stake?

Colorado's Deion Sanders and Nebraska's Matt Rhule both are in their second seasons, and both are tasked with bringing their programs back to prominence. This will be a good test to check the progress of the old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals. Nebraska fans have been anticipating this game since the Buffaloes won in Boulder last year. Memorial Stadium will be juiced.



Key matchup

Offensive lines vs. defensive lines. It would be premature to say Colorado's offensive line, which gave up 52 sacks last season, is much improved. North Dakota State of the FCS had Shedeur Sanders on the run last week but sacked him just once. The Huskers' pass rushers have the speed to get home. Chunk plays have been a problem for the Buffs' defense, and its pass-rush is middling. Nebraska's offensive line clears the way for a running back stable that runs four-deep, and Dylan Raiola was kept clean against UTEP except for one sack.

Jack Dempsey/AP / FR42408 AP Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Players to watch

Colorado: Two-way star Travis Hunter will be on the field for most, if not all, of the game. As a receiver, he proved too much to handle for NDSU. He will test Nebraska's secondary as a potential top-five NFL draft pick, but he won't be able to impose his physicality like he did against North Dakota State. As a cornerback, Hunter will be dealing with bigger and stronger Nebraska receivers.

Nebraska: Raiola was really good in his college debut. He threw a pretty ball and was on point with his decision-making. But that was in a blowout against UTEP. Let's see how he responds if he finds himself in a high-scoring and close game.



Facts & figures