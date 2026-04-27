© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNC is off the air on FM 88.3 in Yuma. We are not sure when service will resume.

KUNC wins multiple awards at SPJ’s 2026 Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism

KUNC | By KUNC Staff
Published April 27, 2026 at 10:23 AM MDT
Society of Professional Journalists

KUNC News is excited to announce multiple awards from this past weekend’s Society of Professional Journalists’ Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism event.

The event from the SPJ includes journalists from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Winners from KUNC include:

The wins come less than a month after KUNC won multiple awards at this year’s Colorado Broadcast Association Awards of Excellence.

The SPJ is the “nation's most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism.”
Tags
Station News KUNCSociety of Professional Journalists
KUNC Staff
See stories by KUNC Staff