KUNC wins multiple awards at SPJ’s 2026 Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism

KUNC News is excited to announce multiple awards from this past weekend’s Society of Professional Journalists’ Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism event.

The event from the SPJ includes journalists from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Winners from KUNC include:

The wins come less than a month after KUNC won multiple awards at this year’s Colorado Broadcast Association Awards of Excellence .

The SPJ is the “nation's most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism.”

