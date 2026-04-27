KUNC wins multiple awards at SPJ’s 2026 Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism
KUNC News is excited to announce multiple awards from this past weekend’s Society of Professional Journalists’ Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism event.
The event from the SPJ includes journalists from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.
Winners from KUNC include:
- Podcast (1st place): "In the NoCo: Paying to sleep in a parking lot? For some Summit County workers, it's the best housing option" - Erin O’Toole, Brad Turner and Ariel Lavery.
- General Reporting - Series or Package (1st place): "Toxic Waste or Economic Fuel?" - Scott Franz and Leigh Paterson
- Mental Health Feature (1st place): "Want to feel better? In Steamboat Springs, you could be prescribed guitar lessons or drawing classes" - Leigh Paterson
- Newsletter (2nd place): KUNC's In the NoCo Newsletter - Alex Murphy and Brad Turner
- Health Feature (3rd place): "Concerns grow over the VA's push to send veterans to private care" - Kyle McKinnon
The wins come less than a month after KUNC won multiple awards at this year’s Colorado Broadcast Association Awards of Excellence.
The SPJ is the “nation's most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism.”