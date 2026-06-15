KUNC News wins two PMJA Awards

KUNC News is excited to announce that it has won two PMJA Awards.

PMJA, which stands for the Public Media Journalists Association, “supports and advocates for journalists working in public media.”

The awards include first place for an education feature. The award went to Emma VandenEinde’s “ Want to feel better? In Steamboat Springs, you could be prescribed guitar lessons or drawing classes .” The story looks at a non-medical approach to wellbeing that connects people to local activities, from nature walks to guitar lessons.

A second-place award was given to an episode of In The NoCo. Titled “ Rock climbing without ropes comes with risks and rewards. This climber set out to crunch the numbers ,” the interview looks at the risks and rewards associated with a type of rock climbing called scrambling. The sport involves no ropes and high consequences. In The NoCo is produced by Erin O’Toole and Brad Turner.