Rep. Lauren Boebert, the first woman to represent her district, has largely focused on things like gun rights and deepening division between political parties. Political analysts say this partisan pageantry has helped her carve a steep ascent into politics, emerging as an agent provocateur and drawing the ire of many across the nation along the way.
Boebert campaigned heavily on criticizing socialism and the policies Gov. Jared Polis has put in place to protect residents from COVID-19.
Voters in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District have the choice of two very different candidates to represent them in Congress. The race is a clash between a young, political newcomer aligned with President Trump and a veteran state lawmaker who believes in pragmatism over polarization.