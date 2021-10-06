Boebert challenger suspends fundraising, cites redistricting

Colorado state Sen. Kerry Donovan, a leading Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year's election, has suspended fundraising for her campaign after the state's independent congressional redistricting commission approved a map that places Donovan's residence in another district.

Donovan tweeted this week that she won't accept donations because the proposed map for the 3rd Congressional District, which Boebert represents, doesn't include her hometown of Vail or her ranch in neighboring Wolcott.

The map submitted to Colorado's Supreme Court for approval places Donovan in the 2nd District, which is represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse. It also changes 3rd District lines to more heavily favor Republicans, based on recent election results, as part of a redistricting process that creates a new eighth district for Colorado.

Federal law requires members of Congress to live in the state they represent, but they aren't required to live in a district they wish to represent — meaning Donovan can still seek Boebert's seat, The Grand Junction Sentinel reports.

Donovan, who is term-limited, has raised about $1.2 million for her campaign. Boebert is seeking a second term representing a district that covers much of western and southern Colorado and has raised about $1.8 million so far.

