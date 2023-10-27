Loved to death: A year after Steamboat regulates short-term rentals, residents report mixed results

This is the fourth in a six-part series for The Colorado Dream: Housing Wanted. The stories in this series are part of the KUNC podcast The Colorado Dream, airing on Fridays beginning October 6. The podcast is available for download wherever you may listen to podcasts and on KUNC.org.

When you stand on the banks of the Yampa River in downtown Steamboat Springs, it takes only a few seconds to understand why people are fighting so hard to live here. People floating on inner tubes scream with joy going down the river rapids as others fly fishing upstream try to land rainbow trout. Towering above them is Howelsen Hill, the oldest continuously operating ski area in North America and a gateway to dozens of hiking and biking trails.

But this mountain paradise is in such high demand, it’s been getting harder and harder to live here.

“We have people moving in, we don't have any place for them to go. And rents have gone up, and housing prices have gone up,” Steamboat City Council President Robin Crossan said in July.

Scott Franz / KUNC Tubers float the Yampa River in downtown Steamboat Springs in July. The city banned new short-term rental permits in most parts of the city last year after residents complained about a surge of short-term rentals taking up rooms that could otherwise be rented to local workers.

Johnny Garmantz, who works as a fine beverage distributor in the city, has lived in five different housing units in Steamboat over the last four winters. He said he was forced to leave two of his rental units because of rent increases or a landlord wanting to try and sell the property.

"It always just makes you uneasy," Garmantz said of the housing shuffle. "Just knowing when it's 60 days until my lease is up, do I get another year lease or do I need to start finding places? You kind of have to strategize it as a resident here, where you always have to keep your ears out and it's more about the people who you know."

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority estimated last year the city is short at least 1,400 housing units to house the current workforce. The high prices and scarcity have left some residents sleeping on friends’ couches or camping in the national forest.

But as the housing crisis has persisted, the city’s leaders have also taken unprecedented steps to try and solve it. Last year, they banned new short-term rentals in most areas of the city and successfully passed a new tax on them.

Under the short-term rental ban, the town was divided into three areas. Red zones mean no new short-term rental permits in the area. Yellow zones have a cap on the number of new permits. Green zones, like the downtown corridor and base of the ski area, have no limits on short-term rentals.

It’s been a year since all of these regulations took effect, and the city is still waiting to collect data showing how much housing stock they’ve created — or not. But residents say they are already feeling the impact.

Some are thrilled. Others are upset.

The Wodniks

Torey Wodnik bought her first home in Steamboat back in 2004, drawn to Steamboat by its small town charm. She imagined it would be a place where her daughters could mountain bike in the national forest and swim in hot springs in a single afternoon.

“It felt like a place where we could spend our time outside. It was the spot where our kids can play outside, play in the street, have, you know, neighbors that they can just run over to their house,” Wodnik said of the home she found in the Bear Creek neighborhood near the base of the ski area.

Scott Franz / KUNC Torey Wodnik and her daughter, Sasha, pose together in the warehouse of Wodnik's event rental business in July 2021. Wodnik said her daughter was having to help out in the warehouse more often that summer because the family had a hard time finding workers. Wodnik blamed the hiring challenges on a housing crisis made worse by a rise in short-term rentals.

And for many years, her neighborhood was what she envisioned. Neighbors enjoyed their wildlife "hotline" where they would call and text each other when they saw a moose. But in the summer of 2021, Torey noticed her town—and her street—were changing.

Rent skyrocketed. The average price of a home rose above $1 million. There was friction between the stream of tourists who flocked to Steamboat and the locals who feared the town was being loved to death at the expense of its workers.

Wodnik said a boom in vacation rentals, fueled by a travel frenzy and surge of remote working during the pandemic, was ruining the character of her neighborhood as full-time neighbors converted their homes to vacation rentals.

“There's 10 homes on this street, and three of those homes are vacation rentals,” she told KUNC during a tour of the neighborhood in 2021.

Wodnik said the rotating cast of tourists kept her family up late into the night with their parties in a nearby hot tub. She was one of many residents to lobby the city council to pass the new regulations and overlay zones in 2022.

A year later, Wodnik said the results are mixed. Her neighborhood is now in the short-term rental red zone, an area of town where the city has banned new permits.

“It's been really lovely,” Wodnik said of the changes. “We have a handful of brand new full-time, year-round neighbors who are a part of our neighborhood, part of our community, living here, working here.”

She said with the help of the new regulations, her neighborhood is starting to feel like a neighborhood again. Several houses that used to be short-term rentals have sold, Wodnik said, and the new owners can’t rent them out short-term anymore. Instead of telling tales of noisy tourists, she was excited in July to point to her new neighbors. Her daughters water their plants and play with their children.

“These are all people who live in our community,” she said. “And it was great to get to know them a little bit better. We talked about dogs and we talked about different things we like to do in town. And we talked about what we do for a living. And it was just great to engage."

Wodnik's 11-year-old daughter, Sasha, also had rave reviews of the neighborhood.

“Because of all the people,” Sasha said. “I love all the nice people."

Wodnik said fighting for the short-term rental regulations wasn’t easy. It strained her relationship with some members of the community. Some people in her neighborhood wanted to allow vacation rentals, saying it was the perfect place for them because they’re less than a mile from the base of the ski area.

But they’re not in the so-called “condoland,” a part of the city with dense high rises and hundreds of nightly rentals.

“We can protect what we have,” Wodnik said. “We still have neighbors. We still get together and, you know, walk the dogs together. And there's still enough of us here that it's worth saving. And so I was really glad that it was saved.”

The retiree

While Wodnik was fighting for short-term regulations, Ulrich Salzgeber was fighting to block them. Salzgeber, the head of the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, is preparing to retire soon. He estimates he could rent out his home short-term in the winter and make $40,000 to $50,000 a year doing it.

But Salzberger's rental plan died last summer after the city council put his home in the short-term rental red zone, just like Torey Wodnik's.

Scott Franz / City of Steamboat Springs Steamboat was divided into three zones during the short-term rental debate. The area in red is where new short-term rental permits are banned. The area in green is the downtown corridor where there are no limits to short-term rentals.

“It was a real shock,” Salzgeber said in July. “All of a sudden, we have $40,000 to 50,000that we need to figure out what to do. So does it mean us going back to work? I'm 70 years old. It's time for me to sit back and relax and enjoy the fruits of my labor.”

Salzgeber and his wife, Janet, have lived in Steamboat since 1973, when they moved to town to help their parents run a campground near the Yampa River. Salzgeber said the new regulations and the short-term rental tax are hurting locals by making Steamboat a less attractive place for tourists to visit and spend their money.

“Like it or not, we're a tourist destination,” he said. “We are a tourist community and we have a lot of guests. And the majority of the guests are very respectful and very enthused that they are allowed to come up here and enjoy the same lifestyle that that we can live on a daily basis in Steamboat."

He also questions why his neighborhood was put in the red zone, where new short-term rentals are banned.

“The city, they never looked at statistics,” he said. “They made these decisions just by drawing a pencil around and saying, OK, there's no, uh, no rental opportunities in these areas … without an option for us to be able to come and say, ‘Hey, listen, we've spoken with all our neighbors, they're OK with it.'”

Salzgeber was so opposed to the short-term rental regulations, he joined an unsuccessful effort to recall some of the city council members who supported it.

“Because I'm a true believer in property rights,” he said. “We've worked hard on our home. We've worked hard with our neighbors to become friends, and we enjoy our neighbors and we don't want to impact them negatively.”

While Salzgeber tries to figure out how to replace tens of thousands of dollars of lost income, another retiree in a similar residential neighborhood less than a mile away has found much better fortunes.

The other retiree

Tom Williams saw the turmoil around short-term rentals mounting at the city hall building in 2021.

“You could see it coming,” he said of the city’s short-term rental regulations.

So, he said, he hurried to get a permit just a week before the regulations went into effect. And even though he’s now in the red zone like the Salzgebers and the Wodniks, he can legally run a short-term rental. The permit will only disappear if and when he decides to sell his property.

Meanwhile, Williams is loving his new role as a short-term rental host.

Williams' home is in a quiet neighborhood called Old Town where early residents built homes with rocks from the nearby Yampa River. His rental has received a cumulative five-star rating from guests.

“We've got heated floors in the bathrooms. We have a beer tap,” he said in July as he gave a tour of the house before his next guests from Denver arrived.

Williams said he markets the place to upper-middle class vacationers.

“They're very aware that they're in a residential neighborhood. They're all good guests,” he said. “They’re not partiers. A lot of them in there are in their 50s or 60s. And they have young kids. I have yet to have a problem with a single guest, and I probably have had around 75 to 100 guests so far."

Williams said he tried renting the home long-term, but the tenants created issues.

“We did not get very good tenants,” he said. “We had tenants that were restaurant workers, ski bums, and had a lot of problems with them. They would leave snowmobiles. They would get off work at midnight from the restaurant, build a fire out back and party until 4 in the morning and disturb my neighbors. So we have a higher clientele of guests now than what we did when we had long-term tenants here.”

Williams said his short-term rental business is also a bigger boon to the local economy. He employs a landscaper and a housekeeper. But he agrees with residents who say there should be limits on short-term rentals.

“I’m always in favor of the government limiting my competition,” he said with a laugh.

The farmers market

Every weekend in the summer, hundreds of tourists and locals gather together on Yampa Street downtown for the farmers market. On a busy Saturday in July, city council president Robin Crossan is hearing from residents who continue to have housing struggles. The housing crisis is persisting despite the short-term rental regulations," along with every other community — not only the state of Colorado but the country,” Crossan said.

City of Steamboat Springs Steamboat City Council members talk to residents at the farmers market on Yampa Street on June 17, 2023. Housing issues continue to be one of the topics council members hear most about.

Crossan said the council had to step in and regulate short-term rentals after hearing for months that locals were being forced out of the community.

“When you own something and you decide to make it a short-term rental instead of long-term housing for people in our community, that takes away housing options and it increases rents for everyone else that's still here because there's less to choose from,” she said.

But business leaders who gathered a few tents down at the same farmers market were worried that the new short-term rental regulations, combined with the short-term rental tax, are hurting the town.

“We have seen a decline in some of our nightly rentals,” Main Street Steamboat Director Lisa Popovich said. "I think, you know, a part of that is a trend across the country.”

Popovich, who advocates for the interests of downtown businesses, said some nightly rentals have sat empty during some of the city’s most historically-busy weekends, when festivals and fireworks shows draw thousands to town.

“In some areas, (nightly rentals) are down as much as 20 percent,” she said. “I don't think that's unique to Steamboat, so it's hard to say, ‘Well, it's as a result of the short term-rental tax.' It’s part of a trend that’s happening.”

But Sarah Leonard, the CEO of the Steamboat Chamber of Commerce, thinks the new tax and regulations are partly to blame for the dip.

“Consumers are getting more savvy now, so they're looking at the bottom of their receipt when they book lodging and they're seeing it's upwards of 20% now is added to the bottom,” she said. “I don't think that we have enough data to say, 'Well, people aren't booking because of that.' But, you know, we hope we'll keep an eye on it and we'll kind of see how that affects people.”

Back in the short-term rental red zone, Bear Creek resident Torey Wodnik said the short-term regulations are bringing a balance to the neighborhood. She also is looking forward to a new complaint system where the city is promising to respond more quickly to noise complaints and other issues from vacation rental guests.

But she said the new rules haven’t solved everything.

Housing remains expensive and scarce. And one of Wodnik's employees just left Steamboat last summer because of high housing costs and is working remotely from the East Coast.

“Every year they were worried about, you know, the house selling or the rent going up 50 percent. So they opted to make a change,” she said. “Which is really hard for us because it was certainly better to have her in the office.”

Credits

The Colorado Dream: “Housing Wanted” is a production from KUNC News and a member of the NPR Podcast Network. It’s hosted and produced by Stephanie Daniel with reporting and writing by Scott Franz. Editing by Sean Corcoran. The theme song was composed by Jason Paton. Michelle Redo sound designed and mixed the episode. Digital editing and social promotion by Jennifer Coombes, Jenn de la Fuente and Natalie Skowlund. Photos by Scott Franz. Artwork by Ashley Jefcoat and Jennifer Coombes. Music from Epidemic Sound.

Special thanks to Rae Solomon, Robyn Vincent, Robert Leja, Mike Arnold and Tammy Terwelp, KUNC’s president and CEO.