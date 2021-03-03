(Un)Hidden: Colorado's Push To Include, Educate And Employ People With Intellectual Disabilities

People with cognitive disabilities attend college at lowest rates and have some of the highest unemployment rates in the state.



College seniors are wrapping up their final semester while figuring out what to do next. This includes a group of students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. They will be the first to graduate from UNC's inclusive higher education program.



In this series, Colorado Sun reporter Erica Breunlin and KUNC reporter Stephanie Daniel examine how UNC’s GOAL program is preparing these students for a job and to lead independent lives.