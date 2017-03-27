Attack On Fort Collins Mosque Part Of Rising National Trend

  Fort Collins resident show their support for the Islamic Center after it was vandalized on March 26.
    Fort Collins resident show their support for the Islamic Center after it was vandalized on March 26.
  The Islamic Center of Fort Collins was vandalized in the early hours of March 26.
    The Islamic Center of Fort Collins was vandalized in the early hours of March 26.
Last year was one of the worst years ever for anti-mosque incidents, and 2017 isn’t looking any better. The Islamic Center of Fort Collins is one of the latest sites in this trend after an incident of vandalism on March 26.

Rocks and a Bible were thrown through a window of the center in the early morning. Security camera footage showed a man in his late 20s or early 30s trying to break into the mosque at about 4 a.m., although it doesn't appear that he got inside.

“There were two round, solid rocks. One of them was like 5 pounds,” describes Tawfik AboEllail, Islamic Center president. “And he threw it very hard. It flew across the prayer hall, which is like 50 feet wide. Imagine how much force he used. And if someone came in the path of that rock, praying, and it hit him in the back of his head—it would have killed him.”

After the news broke members of the community came out in force to show their support for the mosque. About a thousand people, including congregants from a nearby church and synagogue, gathered Sunday afternoon.

One of those attending was Fort Collins resident Marcey Smith. She expressed dismay that an act like this could take place in her community.

“I think it was just outrage that anyone—a group of people or one person—could take an action to show such disregard or disrespect to anybody else’s beliefs,” Smith says.

This isn’t the first time a Colorado mosque has been targeted. A month ago the Colorado Muslim Society in Denver found themselves in a hauntingly similar scenario: someone threw a rock that smashed a window early in the morning.

“Unfortunately, just in recent weeks, we’ve seen a spike in anti-mosque incidents,” says Ibrahim Hooper with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR. “We believe it’s part of the overall phenomenon of an unprecedented rise in anti-Muslim incidents of all types since the November election.”

A photo of the vandalism suspect released by the Fort Collins Police Department. They are seeking the public's help in identifying the individual in the photo.
He says CAIR has counted at least 30 attacks in 2017 so far.

“American Muslims are quite apprehensive at the moment,” Hooper says. “They don’t exactly know which direction we’re going in terms of the protection of civil rights and religious freedom under the Trump Administration.”

Fort Collins police are asking for the public’s help to locate the vandal. CAIR is calling on authorities to investigate this incident as a possible hate crime.

Cassa Niedringhaus, reporter with the Coloradoan, and KUNC's Luke Runyon contributed reporting to this story. 

Islamic Center of Fort Collins
Islam
Mosque attacks
violence against Muslims
CAIR

