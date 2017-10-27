Colorado Campus Distills 2017 Into A Time Capsule

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Aims Community College opened a time capsule from 1967. On October 25, a new capsule was dedicated with instructions to open it in 2067.

The small, metal box will be put into a designated space inside the walls of the Applied Technology and Trades Center, the latest building constructed on the school’s Greeley campus.

KUNC's Stephanie Daniel attends Aims Community College time capsule dedication.

To commemorate the dedication, the school held a free community event, “Arty Underground: The Legacy Continues,” featuring a Dia De Los Muertos theme and celebrating the past, present and future of Aims.

“Marking of a 50th anniversary is very, very significant,” said Dr. Leah L. Bornstein, president of the college. “A time capsule is a really symbolic and significant way to bring the culture, the energy, the reality through history.”

Bornstein was joined with board chair Carol Rucker in unveiling the items heading into the time capsule in dramatic fashion – pulling each one from a black barrel smoldering with dry ice and adorned with colorful flowers. The objects were then given to Mike Millsapps, executive director of facilities and operations and caretaker of the items, who placed them into a hole in the wall. The hole, eventually holding the boxed items, will be sealed by a plaque.

The more than 70 items selected for the time capsule were submitted by the Board of Trustees, students and employees. Dr. Ray Peterson, an Aims trustee, attended the event and said the board’s contribution was aerial photos of the college’s four campuses.

“I’m sure that 50 years from now, it’ll be a whole different scene,” he added. “So be interesting for somebody to look back and say, ‘Oh yeah, this is what the campus looked like.’”

The items in the time capsule include memorabilia that date back to the school’s origin in 1967 as well as mementos that are relevant to today, including a smartphone, a flash drive with popular songs and a fidget spinner.