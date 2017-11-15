Red Rocks Ticketing Changes Fight Bots, Increase Access For Fans With Disabilities

By 2 hours ago
  • The only handicapped-accessible sections at Red Rocks Amphitheatre are the first and last rows.
    The only handicapped-accessible sections at Red Rocks Amphitheatre are the first and last rows.
    Courtesy of Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Amphitheater is instituting new ticketing and seating procedures to improve access for fans with disabilities and to reduce ticket fraud.

Beginning with the 2018 concert season, seats in the first four rows -- including the handicapped-accessible section -- must be used by the ticket purchaser. Officials say those seats are the most likely to be purchased by ticket bots and then resold at higher prices on the secondary market.

Those rows will only be available to concert-goers via the ticketing agency AXS’s Flash Seats app system, which is used at other local venues, including Pepsi Center.

“With these new procedures we are excited to put tickets in the hands of fans who truly need these accessible seats, so they can experience the magic of Red Rocks,” said Red Rocks venue manager Tad Bowman.

In December, a local disability-rights coalition filed a lawsuit against Denver Arts and Venues, which operates Red Rocks, alleging that it had failed to provide “meaningful access” to the venue. Currently, the only sections that are handicapped-accessible are the first and last rows. 

According to Brian Kitts, Denver Arts and Venues director of marketing and business development, many of the changes announced will be included in an eventual settlement with the group.

“The framework is in place for an agreement, but it has not yet been confirmed by the courts,” Kitts said.

The changes were also made to address problems with ticket scalping, he said. After May 15, print-at-home tickets -- which are easily duplicated -- will no longer be allowed for any rows. The only means of ticket delivery will be digital, requiring a verified account tied to an ID – similar to the process of checking in at the airport.

“This also prevents those tickets in the first four rows from ending up on StubHub, Ticketmaster, Craigslist and other third-party vendors – unless that buyer is going to accompany you to the show, which is hard to do if you’re a bot from Croatia or a buyer in Indiana,” Kitts said.

Additional changes that will affect Red Rocks shows as of Feb. 1, 2018 include:

•             Ticket holders in Row 1 must confirm the need for accessible seating when making the purchase and will be required to show photo ID matching the original purchaser when being seated.

•             All members of the original purchaser’s ticketed party must arrive together at the venue gates for entry into the amphitheater, and again at the designated section. Those with tickets in the first row will receive wristbands allowing access to their seats.

•             Ticket holders who used Flash Seats will need to show a registered Flash Seats ID or Red Rocks Mobile App – which will available by April 1. Paper or print-at-home tickets will not be allowed.

Tickets go on sale this week for several 2018 Red Rocks season shows, including Niall Horan, Brandi Carlile, Barenaked Ladies, and X Ambassadors. The new ticketing process will be in effect for these shows but will not affect specialty programs such as Film on the Rocks.

Tags: 
Disabilities
Colorado Arts
Denver Arts & Venues
Denver
Red Rocks
Colorado

Related Content

Colorado's Mandy Harvey Breaks Barriers On 'America's Got Talent'

By Sep 11, 2017
Courtesy of NBC

Colorado native Mandy Harvey didn’t imagine herself competing on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent” for a variety of reasons.

There was her constant battles with stage fright and her tendency towards being an introvert -- and her complete hearing loss 10 years ago. But as an ambassador for the Fort Collins-based group No Barriers USA, a nonprofit that encourages those with disabilities to tackle adversity, the show proved to be a challenge worth taking on.

“When the opportunity came up to audition, (my friends and family reminded me) ‘Well, what’s the worst that can happen?’” Harvey said.

Decision In Colorado Disability Rights Case Adds Twist To Gorsuch Hearings

By Mar 24, 2017
Office of U.S. Senator David Perdue

During the third day of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Senate confirmation hearing, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on a Colorado case involving an autistic teenager and the quality of education he received in the Douglas County School District. The ruling rejected a key standard that Gorsuch had observed in previous decisions, and proved to be an unexpected way to keep the Colorado judge on his toes.

The Usual Rule Is Hands Off, But DAM's Tactile Tables Wants Everyone To 'See' Visual Art

By Jun 29, 2016
Stacy Nick / KUNC

Blind since birth, there’s nothing worse for 8-year-old Chloe Poston than being at a museum where all the signs say ‘Do Not Touch.’

A curious child, Poston asks lots of questions and wants to be a doctor someday. The best way for her to learn is hands on -- an opportunity the Denver Art Museum recently gave her. The Lakewood third-grader got to walk right past those ‘Do not touch’ signs and actually handle some of the art. Well, sort of.