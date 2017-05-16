Tens Of Thousands Of Troops Discharged For Misconduct With PTSD, Other Wounds

During the 16 years that the United States has been at war, the nations' leaders have promised repeatedly that the military will give suffering troops the help they need. Yet a new report by congressional investigators found that tens of thousands of troops with mental health problems and brain injuries were kicked out for misconduct between 2011 and 2015.

Moreover, the troops' conditions may have contributed to their misconduct, the Government Accountability Office said in a report released on Tuesday. It found that commanders often don't follow military policies that are designed to help injured troops and that there have been failures to train officers to understand the complex medical issues that service members face.

More than 57,000 troops in the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines between 2011 and 2015 who were discharged for misconduct had “conditions that could be associated with misconduct," according to the report. That includes post-traumatic stress disorder, brain injuries and other conditions, like adjustment, anxiety and depressive disorders. Of these troops, more than 20 percent, or about 13,000 of them, received “other than honorable” discharges, which made them potentially ineligible for veterans benefits, including access to health care for their conditions.

The GAO recommended that the military better adhere to its policies and, in some cases, more closely monitor and screen wounded troops. Without such efforts, “the risk increases” that troops are discharged inappropriately, the report said.

The GAO’s findings confirm what NPR and Colorado Public Radio first reported in 2015 -- that found tens of thousands of troops who served in Iraq and Afghanistan were discharged for minor misconduct even though they were suffering from mental health conditions and/or brain injuries. That reporting is ongoing at the news organizations in collaboration with KUNC.