The Los Angeles music scene is known for its dedication to producing the latest trends, which inevitably leads to a backlog of has-beens and never-weres. Liane Hansen speaks with one musician who's maintained a healthy hipness quotient, even after almost thirty years of performing for L.A.'s cultural elite - Chuck E. Weiss. {Chuck E. Weiss's new CD,Old Souls and Wolf Tickets, is available on Rykodisc/Slow River Records, catalog #57.}

Copyright 2002 NPR