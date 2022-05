Jude Johnstone has written songs for some of the biggest stars in the music business, including Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Nicks, Trisha Yearwood and Johnny Cash. Now the songwriter has stepped up to the microphone to perform her own songs on a debut CD. Renie Montagne profiles Johnstone and her music on Morning Edition. (8:50) Jude Johnstone's album, Coming of Age, is on the independent BoJak Records label.

