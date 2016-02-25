Food Fight: Which City Originated The Breakfast Taco?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with the story of a food fight. A blogger for the website Eater claims the phrase breakfast taco originated in Austin, Texas - fair enough. But San Antonians say no - their city is the true birthplace. A San Antonio resident began an online petition demanding Austin exile the blogger for, quote, "taco negligence." Over 1,600 people signed. The petition takes a swipe at Austin, asking how a taco could be created by Birkenstock-clad tech jockeys. Austin, your move. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.