The News Roundup – International

World leaders reacted to President Trump’s second impeachment after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained vague, noting that he had spoken recently with President-elect Joe Biden. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she thought Trump’s social media accounts should not have been suspended. The global reaction to the historic second impeachment continues.

A Russian opposition leader who spent months in Germany recovering from an attempt on his life will return to Russia this weekend. Russian officials have indicated they will arrest Alexei Navalny should he return to the country. In August, Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in Siberia.

The U.S. canceled a scheduled trip by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft. China, which claims the island as a part of its country, signaled to the U.S. that it would be displeased if the visit took place.

