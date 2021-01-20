Foo Fighters Are Among Musicians Participating In Inaugural Festivities

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's going to be an uncommon Inauguration Day. That much we know for sure. One tradition they are keeping, though, is there will be entertainment.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Demi Lovato and these fellas...

(SOUNDBITE OF FOO FIGHTERS SONG, "TIMES LIKE THESE")

KING: ...Foo Fighters.

INSKEEP: They were asked to play one song, and frontman Dave Grohl chose the one that you're hearing now, which is called "Times Like These." In a recent interview, he told us that song has taken on new meaning in recent years.

DAVE GROHL: That song was written at a time where I was kind of at a crossroads. And in that, I decided to choose hope and rebirth. The song was written, gosh, 17, 18 years ago or something like that. But it definitely applies to what everyone's feeling right now. You know, when you say it's times like these you learn to live again, it represents some new beginning. And I think a lot of people feel like that's what we need right now.

KING: Foo Fighters will be part of a televised event later today called "Celebrating America." And Rachel's full interview with Dave Grohl airs here in a few weeks.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TIMES LIKE THESE")

FOO FIGHTERS: (Singing) It's times like these you learn to live again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.