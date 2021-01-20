© 2021
Trump Baby Blimp Will Be On Display At British Museum

Published January 20, 2021 at 4:24 AM MST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Plans for the Donald Trump presidential library are not yet entirely clear, but the Trump presidency is represented in a museum - the Museum of London, which acquired a keepsake - the famous Trump baby balloon, portraying the 45th president as a diaper-wearing baby. Matthew Bonner made it ahead of Trump's first visit to London as president and hopes it will stay on display as a memento of Trump for years to come. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.