Fan Finally Cuts His Hair After Cleveland Browns' Winning Season

You might be growing longer hair during the pandemic, but most people have nothing on Jeff Panovich. He's a fan of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. The Port Clinton News Herald reports he vowed to grow his hair until the Browns had a winning season, which took six years - finally happened this season as the Browns were 11-5. Mr. Panovich had a friend cut his epic ponytail, which goes to a nonprofit that makes wigs for kids.