U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona On Schools Reopening, Student Debt And Standardized Tests

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published April 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM MDT
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks during a roundtable session about reducing childhood poverty with Vice President Kamala Harris at the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven in New Haven, Connecticut.
Miguel Cardona has been the Secretary of Education for… a month. 

But he’s already had plenty to keep him busy – with pressure on all sides to figure out how to reopen schools while keeping teachers and kids safe. 

He’s toured school districts across the U.S. as part of an effort to support education stakeholders during the reopening process.

When will school in America reopen fully? And how will it look different going forward?

