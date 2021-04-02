A Conversation With Jackson Browne

Late for the Sky was released a year later, a year after that it won a Grammy for the singer, songwriter and activist. David Geffen was the head of Browne’s label, and he wanted this album to cost less than Browne’s last record. This time, Jackson Browne kept the band down to a tight group including bassist Doug Haywood, Jai Winding on keyboards, Larry Zack on drums and David Lindley on guitars, lap steel and fiddle.

cover to eight flawless songs inside.

We’ve already shared some of our conversation with Browne. Now, we’re playing more.

Jackson Browne talked with us about his special bond with the band, the place where Late for the Sky came together and about his latest work with Phoebe Bridgers.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.