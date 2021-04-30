NPR: The Next 50 Years

We know where we’ve been. But where should we go?

As NPR celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first broadcast of All Things Considered, we’ve looked back on the amazing reporting and reporters that have made the network what it is. But now, we should spend some time thinking about what it could be.

Journalists at NPR headquarters and at member stations are grappling with questions about why public radio sounds the way it does, questions about objectivity and who it serves, and questions about how to best deliver information to audiences, wherever they are.

How will NPR change in the next 50 years? And how should it?

