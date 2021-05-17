British Finance Experts Brew Up Plan To Help Pubs Hurt By Pandemic

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Some British finance experts are brewing up a new theory about how to support pubs hurt by the pandemic. It's pretty simple - bottoms up. To get these places back to normal business levels, they say Brits should go out and each drink about 124 pints this summer. Obviously, you don't have to drink alcohol if you want to help out. They also say eating 976 bags of french fries or 40 roast dinners will also do the trick. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.