“Legendborn” is author Tracy Deonn’s debut book. It’s part Arthurian legend and part classic young adult fantasy.

It follows 16-year-old Bree Matthews as she begins an early college program at the University of North Carolina. She deals with racism and exclusion at her new school while grieving the loss of her mother. The magic.. and the boys soon follow.

For this month’s Writers’ Room, we speak to Deonn about capturing UNC’s troubled legacy, writing Black fantasy, and what’s next in the “Legendborn” series.

