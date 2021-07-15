The News Roundup — International

At least 72 people were killed this week as South Africa grapples with the worst political violence the country has seen since the era of apartheid. Protesters began to mobilize following the arrest of former South African President Jacob Zuma. Now, the government has deployed some 25,000 troops to quell riots and looting.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel blamed the United States for encouraging the country’s protests this week. He’s also admitted his government mishandled the distribution of food, power, and medicine.

Federal prosecutors announced that four Iranians were charged with conspiring to kidnap an author and journalist who had previously been critical of the Iranian government. Prosecutors did not name the person the operatives intended to kidnap, but Brooklyn-based Masih Alinejad confirmed she was the target in an interview.

