18-Year-Old Will Join Jeff Bezos In Space

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. What were you doing at age 18? Chances are you didn't go to space, but Oliver Daemen will be. That's because he's been selected to join Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin's first human space flight next week. This flight follows the one Richard Branson took over the weekend. Daemen got his seat after another passenger who paid $28 million had a scheduling conflict. The teen will become the youngest astronaut to go to space. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.