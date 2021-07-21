© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Morgan County 96.7 translator continues to be off the air due to equipment damage. We are working to restore our signal. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »

The National Zoo Needs Help Naming 3 Baby Black-Footed Ferrets

Published July 21, 2021 at 4:02 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The National Zoo needs help naming three baby black-footed ferrets. The public can vote on a list of names through July 25. Some options include Aster, Alvis and Cottonwood. The kits, which is the name for baby ferrets, are living in a conservation unit in Virginia. Two are males. One is female. You might be wondering if the National Zoo has a ferret cam where you can see the kits. Of course, they do. And they are adorable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.