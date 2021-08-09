© 2021
Kids And Covid: Your Questions Answered

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published August 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT
Pupils wearing face masks get ready to proceed to a coronavirus rapid test at the start of a lesson at an elementary school in Berlin after coming back from summer holidays and amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
As the delta variant fuels a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, one group is getting a lot more attention this time around… and for good reason.

The number of kids filling up emergency rooms has risen since early July. According to the Centers for Disease Control.Last week saw an average of 203 children hospitalized with Covid-19 each day. Teens older than 12 are eligible for a vaccine, mask mandates are all over the place, and students are looking forward to a return to the classroom.

On this show, we make time for anyone lucky enough to describe themselves as young. Are teens worried about the upcoming school year?

