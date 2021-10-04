© 2021
The Supreme Court Takes On Abortion, Gun Control, And More

Published October 4, 2021
Activists join a rally in support of women's rights in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Most of the Supreme Court Justices are back together in person for the first time in over a year. JusticeBrett Kavanaugh, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, will join remotely.

The court will be hearing some hugely consequential cases this term including a major abortion case that could challenge the long-standing precedent of Roe v. Wade, a gun control case with possible far-reaching effects, and an unusual case in Maine on religious freedom.

We’ll talk through some of the biggest cases on the docket and what could come out of the conservative-leaning court’s rule.

