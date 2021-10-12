© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vaccines, Misinformation, And Pregnancy

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published October 12, 2021 at 6:23 AM MDT
GettyImages-1234755257

The CDC is amping up its plea for pregnant people to get vaccinated.

Vaccination rates for pregnant people are far lower than those of the general public – fewer than one-third were vaccinated before or during their pregnancy despite pregnancy being on the CDC’s list of conditions that increase the risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Clinical vaccine trials have historically excluded pregnant people. The COVID-19 vaccines were no different. But studies conducted after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized showed that they have no adverse effects on those who were pregnant. 

We’ll talk about the factors contributing to those low vaccination rates among pregnant and breastfeeding people, including vaccine fertility misinformation.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Arfie Ghedi