The WHO says COVID cases in Europe have risen steadily over the past 5 weeks

By Steve Inskeep,
Rob SchmitzCharles Maynes
Published November 4, 2021 at 3:02 AM MDT

Record numbers of COVID-19 deaths in Russia are being blamed on low vaccination rates. At the same time in Germany, which has a high vaccination rate, breakthrough infection rates are rising.

