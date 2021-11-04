We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades. Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.
The WHO says COVID cases in Europe have risen steadily over the past 5 weeks
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.