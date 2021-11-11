We are having sporadic service interruptions to our broadcast and stream due to equipment upgrades. Our 96.7 translator is also temporarily off the air — we are working diligently to restore the signal as soon as possible.
Migrants entering Poland from Belarus face sub-zero temperatures and military patrols
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced a variety of stories including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention, and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. She is also an occasional reporter for Morning Edition, and NPR.org, where she has contributed reports on both domestic and international news.