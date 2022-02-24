The News Roundup — Domestic

After weeks of speculation and diplomacy, Russia invaded Ukraine. Explosions reported in Ukraine Wednesday night into Thursday and Russian troops are moving into the region.

The House Intelligence Committee is working on legislation to provide support for pro-Ukraine independence fighters.

Following rumblings of a possibility of a trucker-led protest shutting down the D.C. beltway, 700 National Guard were approved for deployment in the area in an effort to deter the possibility.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5