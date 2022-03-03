Vaccination Nation: Masks off?

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. As the U.S. closes in on 1 million COVID deaths, the White House is looking to get back to normal. The Biden Administration released a new plan Wednesday to tackle the pandemic:

This plan lays out the roadmap to help us fight COVID-19 in the future as we begin to get back to our more normal routines. We look to a future when Americans no longer fear lockdowns, shutdowns, and our kids not going to school. It’s a future when the country relies on the powerful layers of protection we have built and invests in the next generation of tools to stay ahead of this virus.

Amid lower case numbers in recent weeks, the Centers for Disease Control announced it is easing mask recommendations for many parts of the country. Some places, likeNew York City,are going a step further and loosening vaccine requirements, too.

What does all this change in policy mean for the big picture fight against COVID-19? And where does this leave those who are immunocompromised or too young to get vaccinated?

