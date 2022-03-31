The News Roundup — Domestic

© 2022
Published March 31, 2022 at 12:31 PM MDT
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in Collins' office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
As the war in Ukraine rages on, and oil prices remain in flux. President Joe Biden has promised to send more aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his forces while also releasing barrels from the U.S. oil reserve to soften gas prices.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “don’t say gay” bill into law.

And Maine Sen. Susan Collins became the first Republican to announce that she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

