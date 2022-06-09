The News Roundup – Domestic

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol is gearing up to hold its first public hearings on the Capitol insurrection. Members are suggesting new evidence will point toward former President Donald Trump being at the heart of the attack.

Meanwhile, the House passed a bill raising the age limit for the purchase of certain firearms and banning the sale of high-capacity magazines. The bill, however, is expected to fail in the Senate.

Gymnasts who suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to intervene in the sports doctor’s abuse despite receiving allegations against him.

